Boxing Champion Claressa Shields: ‘Don’t Ever Disrespect Me. I Would Never Fight on Jake Paul’s Undercard’
Boxing champion Claressa Shields bit back at a suggestion that she should appear on a Jake Paul undercard. She says she could easily beat the YouTuber in a fight. “Don’t ever disrespect me,” she said when asked if she’d appear as his undercard. “I would never fight on the undercard of Jake Paul. I’m a three-division world champion and a two-time Olympic gold medallist in boxing,” she told reporters.shinemycrown.com
