Combat Sports

Boxing Champion Claressa Shields: ‘Don’t Ever Disrespect Me. I Would Never Fight on Jake Paul’s Undercard’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoxing champion Claressa Shields bit back at a suggestion that she should appear on a Jake Paul undercard. She says she could easily beat the YouTuber in a fight. “Don’t ever disrespect me,” she said when asked if she’d appear as his undercard. “I would never fight on the undercard of Jake Paul. I’m a three-division world champion and a two-time Olympic gold medallist in boxing,” she told reporters.

mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
Outsider.com

Jake Paul and His Brother Aren’t Ready to Tangle with Mike Tyson

Recently, legendary boxer Mike Tyson addressed the idea of fighting YouTubers turned fighters Logan and Jake Paul for an absurd amount of money. In the last couple of years, the brothers have surprisingly become a huge draw in the boxing world. Although their bouts are considered exhibition matches at best and celebrity bouts at worst, they pull in enormous audiences.
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

Jake Paul reveals offer to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather

Jake Paul has come out and said he’s actually talked with Floyd Mayweather about a boxing match between the two. Whether or not it will ever happen though, is a different story. It’s no secret social media star Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather aren’t each other’s biggest fans. The pair...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Mike Tyson down to fight Logan or Jake Paul: ‘Hell yeah, that’s a lot of money!’

It’s been nearly a year since Mike Tyson stepped into the boxing ring against Roy Jones Jr. in a fight that made a whole lot of money for everyone involved. That didn’t stop Tyson and his then-promotional partner Triller from splitting and getting into a legal fracas that may be delaying “Iron Mike” from scheduling another ‘super exhibition’ bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul contacts Floyd Mayweather for pro boxing fight: ‘I would have taken Floyd out’

Floyd Mayweather vs. Jake Paul in a professional boxing match might be a reality if the YouTuber-turned boxer gets his way. Paul (4-0) has laid down the challenge to Mayweather (50-0), under the condition the two meet in a professional boxing match. Paul is coming off a split decision win over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley (watch highlights); meanwhile, Mayweather out-performed Jake’s older brother Logan Paul (highlights here) in an eight-round exhibition.
COMBAT SPORTS
TMZ.com

Canelo Alvarez Changes Tune On Jake Paul, 'Maybe It's Good For Boxing'

Canelo Alvarez no longer hates Jake Paul's boxing ventures with a burning passion ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks the Youtuber is "maybe" good for the sport after all. Remember, Canelo told us back in December 2020 he was NOT a fan of the Paul Bros getting into boxing ... saying they had a "lack of respect" for the fight game.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul expands boxing business, signs multi-division champion Amanda Serrano to his promotion company

Jake Paul has continued to build his boxing business by not only launching his own promotion company, but signing a multi-division champion to his roster. Amanda Serrano, who competed in the co-main event on the recent card headlined by Paul and ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley, has signed an agreement to join Most Valuable Promotions as her new boxing promoter.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Canelo Alvarez On Fighting Jake Paul: “You Can Never Say Never”

Canelo Alvarez, perhaps the most popular and serious minded practitioner in all of boxing appears to be willing to some day face social media star turned boxer Jake Paul – maybe. “We don’t know,” he told FightHype, “you can never say never.” Before every serious boxing fan on earth has a conniption, however, things should be put in perspective. Canelo added to FightHype that Paul would have to do “a lot of things” before he’d step in the ring with brash American. What that essentially means is Paul would actually have to start fighting like a person who might possibly be able to step into the ring with Canelo without embarrassing himself.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Claressa Shields Says She Can Beat Up Jake Paul

Women’s boxing legend Claressa Shields is currently fighting another time in the sport of mixed martial arts. She steps into the MMA cage for a second time next month. After that, it is thought that, then, a mega fight with Savannah Marshall could happen next year. At some point. Possibly...
COMBAT SPORTS

