CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UK Oil Cos Say Fuel Crisis Easing

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K. oil industry said the nation's fuel crisis is easing after the government deployed additional tankers and put the army on standby to drive trucks. The U.K. oil industry said the nation’s fuel crisis is easing after the government deployed additional tankers and put the army on standby to drive trucks.

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

World's longest under-sea electricity cable begins operations

Britain's National Grid dubs the 1.6 billion euro North Sea Link "the world's longest subsea electricity interconnector." The idea behind the NSL is for it to harness Norway's hydropower and the U.K's wind energy resources. A 450-mile subsea cable which connects the U.K. and Norway, enabling them to share renewable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Asia is winning the bidding war for natural gas supply

China and Asia are winning the bidding war for natural gas supplies as the northern hemisphere goes into the winter season with woefully low inventories and recovering demand after the pandemic. Just as natural gas prices surged to records in Europe and Asia, commodity-hungry China secured this week a major...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Engine No.1 Says Drop in Exxon Output Is Meaningful

Activist fund Engine No. 1 says Exxon Mobil Corp. has reduced oil and gas production in a meaningful way since the beginning of its successful proxy campaign last year. Activist fund Engine No. 1 says Exxon Mobil Corp. has reduced oil and gas production in a “meaningful” way since the beginning of its successful proxy campaign last year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
AFP

Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversial pipeline

The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said on Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas. The latest step pushing the Baltic Sea pipeline to completion comes as Europe faces an energy crisis with natural gas reserves at a low level and energy prices surging. "The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement. "This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," said the Switzerland-based company, which is owned by a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil analysts predict a prolonged rally as OPEC resists calls to ramp up supply

OPEC and non-OPEC partners, a group collectively referred to as OPEC+, said Monday that it would stick to its existing pact for a gradual increase in oil supply. The group's decision on production policy had been widely expected, although some had hoped pressure from the U.S. and India to tame soaring oil prices might have been enough to persuade the group to offer more supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

New Mexico governor thanks oil and gas, cheers hydrogen plan

New Mexico’s Democratic governor is seeking legislation to help jump-start hydrogen production from natural gas in her state, a process that generates harmful greenhouse gases but could one day be harnessed to provide environmental benefits.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham outlined the effort briefly at a convention of oil executives Monday in a speech that acknowledged the state’s reliance on industry tax revenue while pledging to enforce pro-environment regulations.It’s the latest tightrope walk for the governor who has promised action on climate change while also working to shield the state’s oil and gas producers from a federal drilling moratorium on public...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Oil Industry#Bp Plc#Oil Companies#Uk#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Exxon Mobil Corp#Business#Kwasikwarteng
Reuters

Fuel shortages ease off in London - UK retailers

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gasoline and diesel shortages have eased in London and southeast England and the situation in the rest of Britain has improved further, according to an industry group representing independent fuel vendors. The Petrol Retailers Association said 15% of forecourts in and around the capital were...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Continues Rise With Energy Switching Expectations

Strong demand alongside soaring natural gas prices have traders expecting a considerable power production switch to oil over this coming winter. Oil extended its rally from a seven-year high a day after OPEC+’s decision to keep its supply agreement in place as energy prices spike stoking concerns that more petroleum products will be used in power generation.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Meeting Will be Oil Price Driver

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators focus on the latest OPEC+ meeting, China developments, energy company valuations and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.“The gas price has massively and brutally increased over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil settles above $81 with OPEC+ sticking to output increase

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Oil jumped to a three-year peak on Monday after OPEC+ confirmed it would stick to its current output policy as demand for petroleum products rebounds, despite pressure from some countries for a bigger boost to production. The producer club's decision to keep increasing oil output gradually...
TRAFFIC
NBC Philadelphia

Britain Deploys Its Army to Deliver Fuel as Panic Buying and Shortages Continue

Panic buying of gasoline in the U.K. in recent weeks has caused long lines outside stations, many of which have been left completely dry. Around 200 military personnel are to be deployed as part of Operation Escalin, a strategy devised by the British government to help ease fuel supply constraints caused by a major shortage of truck drivers.
ECONOMY
kelo.com

Analysis: Global natgas price surge looms for United States this winter

(Reuters) – Regional natural gas markets in the United States are seeing prices for this winter surge along with global record highs – suggesting that the energy bills causing headaches in Europe and Asia will hit the world’s top gas producer before long. Gas prices in Europe and Asia have...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Agrees to Continue Supply Hikes

OPEC+ agreed to maintain its schedule of gradual monthly oil-production increases, sending crude prices higher. OPEC+ agreed to maintain its schedule of gradual monthly oil-production increases, sending crude prices higher. Ministers ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day supply hike scheduled for November in a video conference on Monday, delegates said. Going into...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cumberland County Sentinel

Natural gas prices to hike winter heating bills

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills. After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia, wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Column-Hedge funds flock to oil as energy shortages worsen: Kemp

LONDON – Rising oil prices and the spreading global shortage of coal, gas and electricity have drawn fresh buying interest from hedge funds and other money managers in oil-related derivatives contracts. Portfolio managers purchased the equivalent of 42 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CoinTelegraph

El Salvador introduces fuel subsidy of $0.20 per gallon to locals who pay in BTC

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has announced that local consumers can enjoy a $0.20-per-gallon reduction in petrol prices when paying, using the government-backed Bitcoin wallet, Chivo. Describing the news as “positive news for the pockets of Salvadorans,” the president announced the subsidy via Twitter on Thursday. According to a rough translation,...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy