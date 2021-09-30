CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small-Balance Multifamily: Sizable and Resilient

By Sarah Daniels
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile new-builds and top-of-the-line, large-scale developments typically attract the most buzz in the multifamily world, the vast majority of apartment properties in the United States have fewer than 100 units. These smaller properties play a vital role in delivering affordable and workforce rental housing inventory to the U.S. population. While the commercial real estate industry may refer to this sector of the multifamily market as “small,” make no mistake, “small” multifamily is not insignificant or inferior — it’s sizable and resilient.

