Imagine being a veteran, suffering from PTSD and addiction, living on the streets for years in a constant state of flight or fight. You’re invited to live in a new Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) community with a roof over your head, a comfortable bed and a myriad of services to get you on your feet. It sounds like a dream come true, but it’s a drastic change filled with unknowns for that houseless Veteran. Going from living outdoors into an enclosed space surrounded by strangers can trigger a variety of traumas and make it very difficult to transition. To create successful PSH projects, you must understand that the residents have past traumas, and it’s important to create an environment that promotes a sense of pride and dignity in their new home. Hear from Stacey Witte of REACH Central Oregon, a professional working with our community’s most vulnerable daily, and Briana Manfrass and Ryan Cain, designers from Pinnacle Architecture.

