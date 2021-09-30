Irwin Ira Gilman 1932 — 2021

Irwin Ira Gilman, husband of former Larchmont Chronicle publisher Jane Gilman, died September 26 of natural causes. He was 89. Born in New York City in 1932, he graduated from the University of Denver and served in the US Army. A Certified Public Accountant, he was a partner in Henig & Gilman and later had his own firm. In addition to Jane, to whom he was married for 62 years, he is survived by a cousin Joel, sister Sylvia, nephew Clifford and niece Elena. Donations in his name may be sent to www.kidney.org.