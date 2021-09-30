CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Making a case for Dear Evan Hansen, What We Do in the Shadows is back and new music!

inlander.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may not be a more complicated and messy empathy machine than Dear Evan Hansen. Both on stage and now in movie theaters, the story of outcast teen Evan fabricating a friendship with a classmate who killed himself — first to comfort the boy's grieving family before getting swept up in the lie for his own gain — walks the harrowing tightrope of compassion and cringe. But not painting in moral blacks and whites is kinda the point, and it actually pulls it off. Sure, the show's Broadway-turned-film star Ben Platt could've been recast younger (he was 27 during shooting; his romantic interest Kaitlyn Dever was 24, but no one seems enraged by that) but it's not too hard to suspend your disbelief if you want to enjoy the movie instead of trying to meme shame it. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

www.inlander.com

Comments / 0

Related
soulciti.com

Dear Evan Hansen Review

Fellow movie-goers: DEAR EVAN HANSEN shines a light on depression that needed to be highlighted. Here’s the premise: Evan Hansen, a high-school senior with a severe social-anxiety disorder, whose letter to himself that was not meant to be seen by others, lands wrongly into the hands of a classmate who, as a result, commits suicide. This incident sends Evan on a journey of self-discovery and gives him the chance to finally be accepted by his peers and live the life he never dreamed he could have.
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

'Dear Evan Hansen' Filmmakers Refine a Hit Broadway Musical

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of people will get a chance to get to know the shy, teenager Evan Hansen this month, but Ben Platt is waving farewell. The actor and singer is intimately intertwined with Evan, originating the role in 2015 and eventually leading the stage musical “Dear Evan Hansen” to its world debut in Washington, D.C. He soon took Evan off-Broadway, then to Broadway and Grammy triumphs. He is now unveiling the character on film, a final pairing.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Why Do People Hate the 'Dear Evan Hansen' Movie So Much?

We may as well get this out of the way now: Ben Platt is 28 years old. He was 23 when he originated the lead role of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, after playing the anxious, socially awkward high school student in out-of-town and Off-Broadway runs. Platt would eventually win the Tony for Hansen, and the Broadway production itself would go home with nine awards, including Best Musical. It was more or less instantly canonized by the pundits, the public, and the Powers That Be (Musical Theater Division), with many people singling out Platt’s vocal range and physically taxing, open-wound performance. The praise wasn’t unanimous — even Hamilton, in its monocultural heyday, had its dissenters — but that didn’t stop its star from being the subject of fawning profiles. His last performance as Evan was on November 19th, 2017. A career as a next-gen Tommy Tune was more or less assured.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Decider

Is ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the Ben Platt Musical Be Streaming?

Dear Evan Hansen the movie is opening in theaters this weekend, and despite what you may have heard on Twitter, Broadway fans won’t want to miss it. Adapted from the 2015 Tony-winning musical of the same name, Broadway star Ben Platt reprises his role as Evan Hansen, an anxious teenage boy who lies about his friendship with another boy at his school who dies by suicide. Directed by Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), the movie brings back all of the irresistible music from composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul that had Broadway fans lining up down the street.
MOVIES
oscars.org

Bringing ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ to the Screen

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Stephen Chbosky dreamt of writing books and making movies, but, he recalls, “there were no people around me doing it.” Pittsburgh wasn’t known as a gateway to Hollywood—that is, with the exception of George A. Romero. “He was a huge hero of mine,” Stephen says. “I loved Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead.” Horror films aside, Stephen grew up on coming-of-age stories like Dead Poets Society, The Breakfast Club, Harold and Maude, The Graduate and Stand by Me. All of which makes his eventual career seem almost destined.
MOVIES
mytjnow.com

How ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ might end up like other adapted musicals

The hit Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” will be released into theaters on Sept. 24. Fans of the musical will be excited to see Ben Platt reprise the role that defined his Broadway career, but current reviews of the musical might see it flop like others who dared to try a similar format.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Jemaine Clement
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Kaitlyn
Person
Colin Robinson
Person
Ben Platt
cityscenecolumbus.com

Dear Evan Hansen, Bewilderment and Saddleberk

(from left) Evan Hansen (Ben Platt) and Jared Kalwani (Nik Dodani) in Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Stephen Chbosky. The Tony award-winning musical starring Ben Platt makes its debut as a movie on Sept. 24. The story follows Evan Hansen as he grapples with mental health, social media, and isolation. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, of The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Wonder, and featuring music from the songwriters of La La Land and The Greatest Showman, this film is sure to be a hit.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

From ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ To ‘West Side Story’ Studios Are Betting On Love For Musicals To Pave The Way To Oscars – Talesbuzz

A column chronicling events and conversations on the awards circuit. As the long-delayed Tony Awards signal the return of Broadway Sunday night, the reinvigorated musical invasion of Hollywood continues with the Stephen Chbosky screen adaptation of the multiple Tony Award-winning hit Dear Evan Hansen, the sole new wide release. That release follows by a week Amazon’s global streaming debut (and in some theaters) of the hit British musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Fx#Hulu#Vampiric Council#Chey Scott#Illuminati
CinemaBlend

The Book Of Mormon And 6 Other Modern Musicals That Should Become Movies After Dear Evan Hansen

Right now we've found ourselves in a period when Hollywood musicals have become cool again. Over the past year, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s two musicals Hamilton and In The Heights have notably been given the shot to move from the stage to screens, alongside other movie musicals like Cinderella and Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and there's more to come. With this weekend's Dear Evan Hansen, the show first hit the stage in 2015 and has already become a worldwide sensation and (now) a major motion picture. But what are some other shows that could easily become films?
MOVIES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

What's new this week: 'F9' DVD, 'Dear Evan Hansen,' Alessia Cara album

“F9”: The ninth film in the main “Fast and the Furious” franchise finds Dom Toretto and his crew going up against an old foe and a new one — Dom’s younger brother, Jakob. Directed by Justin Lin and stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena and Charlize Theron. “Cruella”: Emma...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston Globe

‘Dear Evan Hansen’: note to self, don’t write notes to self

For those of you keeping score, “Dear Evan Hansen” can officially be added to the long, long list of failed film adaptations of successful Broadway musicals. That’s not to say it should be at the top of that list — the movie does offer affecting performances by Kaitlyn Dever and Amandla Stenberg — but the sad reality is that “Dear Evan Hansen” has been both swallowed and exposed by the big screen.
MOVIES
EW.com

How Amandla Stenberg wrote a new song for Dear Evan Hansen

It's hard to imagine Amandla Stenberg — who's played tenacious characters in The Hunger Games, Everything, Everything, and The Hate U Give — being easily intimidated. But the actress and musician was nervous about writing a song for a film based on a Tony-winning Broadway musical. When she signed on to play high-achiever Alana in the big-screen adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen (in theaters now), she was both flattered and terrified to be asked to co-write "The Anonymous Ones," a new song for her character exploring themes about the facades that people present.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Newnan Times-Herald

Dear Evan Hansen: Leaden musical adaptation obscures message

“Dear Evan Hansen” might be the first low-energy cinematic adaptation of an award-winning Broadway musical. Everything about the film is drab, sullen, and lacking in the spectacle that one would expect from the genre. There’s not even a show-stopper moment. The film is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning stage...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy