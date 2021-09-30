Making a case for Dear Evan Hansen, What We Do in the Shadows is back and new music!
There may not be a more complicated and messy empathy machine than Dear Evan Hansen. Both on stage and now in movie theaters, the story of outcast teen Evan fabricating a friendship with a classmate who killed himself — first to comfort the boy's grieving family before getting swept up in the lie for his own gain — walks the harrowing tightrope of compassion and cringe. But not painting in moral blacks and whites is kinda the point, and it actually pulls it off. Sure, the show's Broadway-turned-film star Ben Platt could've been recast younger (he was 27 during shooting; his romantic interest Kaitlyn Dever was 24, but no one seems enraged by that) but it's not too hard to suspend your disbelief if you want to enjoy the movie instead of trying to meme shame it. (SETH SOMMERFELD)www.inlander.com
