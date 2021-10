Samsung has taken wraps off its latest Galaxy M series mid-ranger, the Galaxy M52 5G. Following a few months of leaks and rumors, Amazon India recently revealed that the phone will go on sale in the country on Tuesday, August 28th at 12 noon local time. But ahead of that, the Korean company has officially unveiled the device in Europe. The Galaxy M52 5G is listed on Samsung’s German and Polish websites complete with all the specs. We still don’t have an exact launch date for the phone outside India, neither we have its pricing details. But those details should be available pretty soon.

