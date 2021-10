If you’re in the market for a cheap fitness tracker that does basically everything you need it to, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is on sale for just £19.99 on Amazon U.K. right now. If you missed out on the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 the other day, then this is definitely the next best thing. There’s no blood-oxygen (SpO2) reading here, and the display is slightly smaller than its successor. Those are the two main drawbacks with the Mi Band 5, so it’s not as if you’re missing out on a whole lot.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO