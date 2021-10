AUSTIN, Texas — ACL Fest 2021 is upon us, and so is the headache that is traffic surrounding Austin's Zilker Park for two weekends. We put together a guide for those who are trying to get to the music festival and those who are trying to avoid the crowds on Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10. For full information on ACL parking and road closures, go to the City of Austin's website.

