VCS Winter Split tournament will be held later this year in light of the region’s absence from Worlds

It turns out we should have been looking up all along. With year two of the Apex Legends Global Series weeks away and ALGS Preseason Qualifiers already in full swing, a substantial shift in the pro meta stands to make the beginning of this autumn’s Pro League even more interesting. Teams around the world are opting to run Valkyrie in their compositions. The pilot legend has enjoyed a recent surge in popularity, largely thanks to the rotation possibilities offered by her ultimate, Skyward Dive, and buoyed along by TSM adopting a Valkyrie composition in their victory at NBA player Grayson Allen’s Apex Invitational.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO