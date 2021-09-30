VCS Winter Split tournament will be held later this year in light of the region’s absence from Worlds
Vietnamese League of Legends fans have had a rough couple of years, being without representation at three straight international events. Now, however, the region will have at least something small to look forward to during what would have been another disappointing offseason. The VCS will be playing an entire extra split of games, starting Nov. 16 and running until Dec. 31.dotesports.com
