CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

VCS Winter Split tournament will be held later this year in light of the region’s absence from Worlds

By Samuel O'Dwyer
dotesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVietnamese League of Legends fans have had a rough couple of years, being without representation at three straight international events. Now, however, the region will have at least something small to look forward to during what would have been another disappointing offseason. The VCS will be playing an entire extra split of games, starting Nov. 16 and running until Dec. 31.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Hole19 LAUNCH world's largest Ryder Cup tournament

Hole19, a golf app with over 2.6 million users whose mission is to connect golfers around the globe and help them play better golf, has announced the world's largest Ryder Cup tournament. Hole19 has seen a huge increase in golf rounds being played since the season picked up, hitting over...
GOLF
theicegarden.com

IIHF adds World Championship tournament in Olympic years, starting 2022

The IIHF is holding their Semi-Annual and General Congress currently. So far the biggest news for women’s hockey out of the meetings is that, for the first time, the World Championships will be played in August of Olympic years. That means the next World Championships tournament will be in August...
SPORTS
theScore

Women's worlds to be held in Olympic years

The Women’s World Championship will now be held annually, including in Olympic years, the IIHF announced Wednesday. In non-Olympic years, the competition will be held in March and April, and it will take place in August during Olympic years. The change was made because holding two tournaments over two months isn't feasible, as most players maintain day jobs.
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#Europe#Vcs Winter Split#Gam Esports#Team Secret#Cerberus Esports#Sbtc Esports#Team Flash#Burst The Sky Esports#Luxury Esports#Sgb#Lxe#Bts#Summer Split#Riot
theloadout.com

PSG Talon to don the VCS badge at League of Legends Worlds this year

The global pandemic has been less than kind to Vietnamese League of Legends teams. Vietnamese Championship Series candidates have been unable to travel for a third consecutive international event, having missed out on Worlds 2020, as well as this year’s Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds events. In fact, the 2020 VCS Summer Split was cancelled altogether after COVID delays left inadequate time to see it out.
VIDEO GAMES
dartsnews.com

Brand new dartboard to debut at PDC tournaments from World Grand Prix

From this weekend onwards, the PDC will use a new dartboard from their board supplier, Unicorn. The new Eclipse Ultra will be utilised during the World Grand Prix in Leicester. In recent years, the Unicorn Eclipse HD2 has been used and it will lead to potential higher averages. According to...
HOBBIES
dotesports.com

Niantic to cease development on Catan: World Explorers app later this year

The developer is removing the app from stores and winding down production for the beta-launched app. Niantic has scrapped one of its ongoing projects, opting to cancel further development and fully cease operations for Catan: World Explorers. The location-based take on the popular Catan boardgame will be officially “sunset” on...
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

VCS 2021 Winter announced following confirmation of Vietnam's absence from World Championship

The Vietnam Championship Series will be extending its season in lieu of its region's absence from the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. As a result, TCS Winter will start on November 16 and will conclude on New Year's Eve. VCS 2021 Winter will follow the same format as regular VCS splits, with best-of-three matches taking place in the regular season and best-of-five matches taking place in the post-season.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
dotesports.com

100 Thieves’ Academy top laner Tenacity is the highest-ranked boot camper on the EUW server right now

There are only a few days left until the start of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. And in this final weekend, every single player at the tournament will be getting as much practice in as they can before they have to face the lights in Iceland. One player, however, has stood out among the multiple boot-camping stars in Europe—and he isn’t even playing in the event.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT player discovers a line-up bug on Fracture

A VALORANT player has found another spot on Fracture where Sova can fire a Recon Bolt through a small opening to highlight enemies pushing toward the A site. Sova’s Recon Bolt can change the tempo of a round and help a team prepare for an upcoming assault. Players will painstakingly search for line-up spots every time a new map is released, including Fracture. VALORANT YouTuber TPAXTOP recently showcased two glitches on Fracture that are perfect for Sova line-ups—and now he’s discovered a third spot.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Valkyrie dives into the Apex pro meta

It turns out we should have been looking up all along. With year two of the Apex Legends Global Series weeks away and ALGS Preseason Qualifiers already in full swing, a substantial shift in the pro meta stands to make the beginning of this autumn’s Pro League even more interesting. Teams around the world are opting to run Valkyrie in their compositions. The pilot legend has enjoyed a recent surge in popularity, largely thanks to the rotation possibilities offered by her ultimate, Skyward Dive, and buoyed along by TSM adopting a Valkyrie composition in their victory at NBA player Grayson Allen’s Apex Invitational.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

OCE’s underdog Escha qualifies for TFT Worlds Final following back-to-back days of consistent gameplay

Known for his memes and his for-fun streams, Escha has proven the doubters wrong after a relatively comfortable second day’s play at the TFT World Championship for Set 5.5. After a shaky start to the day finishing last in the very first lobby, the solo Oceanic representative went on to finish top-four in each game that followed, earning him a spot in the top eight, guaranteeing himself at least $12,000 USD and a shot at winning the biggest title this game has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TFT Worlds top 8 includes players from 6 regions

A total of six regions will have representation at the Teamfight Tactics Reckoning World Championship final, including the four players who advanced to the group stage via the day one play-ins. Two more tacticians from China advanced to the finals after intense gameplay during day two of the TFT Reckoning...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Project L senior producer teases Developer Update for late November

Riot’s upcoming and unnamed fighting game, Project L, has been on the eye of many League of Legends and FGC fans alike. While most public updates towards the game have been mostly radio silence or a warning not to expect the game’s release this year, fans hunting for more information have a time frame to look forward to: late November.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All teams qualified for 2021 PGL Stockholm Major

The PGL CS:GO Major is set to take place in Stockholm, Sweden from Oct. 26 to Nov. 7, with the playoffs being held at the Avicii Arena. The $2 million tournament will be the first Valve-sponsored event since the StarLadder Berlin Major in September 2019. The last Regional Major Ranking...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Toronto Defiant drops 8 players heading into 2022 Overwatch League season

The Toronto Defiant is clearly looking to start anew before the Overwatch League swaps to Overwatch 2 in 2022. For the second time in two seasons, the organization has gutted most of its roster. Eight players were released from the Toronto Defiant today, as well as one assistant coach, Lee...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy