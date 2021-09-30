13th annual Harvestfest at Prairie Loft set for Sunday

HASTINGS — Prairie Loft of Hastings will host its 13th annual Harvestfest from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at 4705 DLD Road, west of Hastings. There is no admission charge. The event includes kids’ areas with farm-based activities, games, art, mud kitchen, etc.; nature trails and art projects; drone demos (tentative); interactive kids’ music with Jim King at 2 and 3:30; vendors and info booths; face painting, jewelry, fair trade goods, home decor, etc.; food trucks (pizza, pasta, sandwiches, snacks, smoothies, ice cream, desserts and more); farm animals with Adams County 4-H; antique farm machinery display with Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association; and farmers market vendors with pumpkins, local produce, jams, salsa and baked goods.