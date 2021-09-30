Poco C31 arrives with Helio G35 and 5,000 mAh battery

Aziz soft tech, 7 hours agoThis device is pretty good for 8000 Inr I mean 90$ to 100$ box good for poor people.Why do you need to say poor people ? Do you really need to be poor to buy this ? People are different and look different things from a phone for there needs. A lot of people want a good specs while they dont need these good specs doing everything what people are doing on the low end budget lineup phone. Dont play games or do anything on a phone but need to have high end phone. These low end are for people who need it as a phone while want to have touchscreen cause they need to read mais or look up info when they move around and thats enough for them while they dont need a powerhouse for it.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO