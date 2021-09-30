CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poco C31 arrives with Helio G35 and 5,000 mAh battery

By Sagar
gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoco launched the C3 last October as its most affordable smartphone and sold 2.5 million units in India. Today, Poco followed it up with the C31 - the second member of the C-series. The Poco C31 is powered by the Helio G35 SoC and comes with up to 4GB RAM...

www.gsmarena.com

