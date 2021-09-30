Brownwood High School names students of the month

View more in
Brownwood, TX
Records show slow response to report of California oil spill
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard received the first report of a possible oil spill off the Southern California coast more than 12 hours before a company reported the major leak in its pipeline and a cleanup effort was launched, records show. Oil spill reports reviewed Monday...
William Shatner says he looks forward to seeing 'the vastness of space' on Blue Origin flight
William Shatner said Tuesday he was looking forward to his historic mission next week with Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin. In an interview with NBC's "TODAY" show, the "Star Trek" actor revealed he was approached by Jeff Bezos' team to launch to the edge of space. "They called...
Facebook whistleblower to tell Congress social network is 'accountable to no one'
Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen will say that the social networking giant needs Congress to enforce more transparency from the company when she testifies Tuesday at a Senate hearing. “I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” she will say to a Commerce...
French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse
The head of France’s Catholic bishops conference is asking forgiveness from an estimated 330,000 victims of child sex abuse by priests and other authority figures
Person in California wins record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $699.8 million
Someone is taking home a big pot of cash. One person in California bought the ticket that matched all six numbers drawn Monday night to win the Powerball jackpot worth $699.8 million. It is the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, Powerball said in a statement early Tuesday morning.
J&J seeks US clearance for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses
WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to allow extra shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward expanding its booster campaign to millions more vaccinated Americans. J&J said it filed a request with the FDA to authorize boosters for...
Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian actor and a film director rocketed to space Tuesday on a mission to make the world’s first movie in orbit, a project the Kremlin said will help burnish the nation’s space glory. Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko blasted off for the International Space...
Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outage
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) blamed a "faulty configuration change" for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The company in a late Monday blog post did not...
Biden says Republican stonewalling on debt ceiling risks U.S. default
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday the federal government could breach its $28.4 trillion debt limit in a historic default unless Republicans join Democrats in voting to raise it in the two next weeks. Senate Republicans, led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have twice in...
Collins to step down as NIH director
Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
