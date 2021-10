Chicago White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday afternoon's game against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. Goodwin is grabbing a seat after starting at designated hitter in Monday's opener. This is the fourth time in six games that the Tigers are holding Goodwin out of the lineup. Yoan Moncada is shifting to the DH role and batting sixth Tuesday. Leury Garcia is on the hot corner and hitting seventh. Adam Engel is starting in right field and hitting eighth in his first game back from the 10-day injured list for a shoulder injury.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO