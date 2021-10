A year that saw the Arizona Diamondbacks take the NL West by 8 games. Manager Kirk Gibson preached grit and old school thought, something most D-backs fans loved if not for the results, but also for the day to day excitement the team displayed. Plus there was the plunkings. 2011 was also the year our (former) personal Lord & Savior, Paul Goldschmidt was revealed to us. Goldy quickly became a fan favorite especially in the 2011 post season series vs. The Brewers when he smacked that MASSIVE grand slam. There is so much to reminisce on when it comes to the 2011 Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO