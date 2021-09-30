Britain’s ‘petrol panic’ could force car-reliant doctors to live in hotels
Doctors and healthcare workers in the U.K. could be put up in hotels to ensure they can get to work, as Britain's gasoline crisis continues. British motorists have been panic buying fuel over the last week, as a major shortage of truck drivers disrupted deliveries of gasoline and other goods across the country. The situation prompted calls for doctors and other key workers to be given priority access to fuel earlier this week.www.cnbc.com
