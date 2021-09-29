Town Boosters

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Independent
provincetownindependent.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll meetings in Truro are held remotely. Go to truro-ma.gov and click on the meeting you want to watch. The agenda includes instructions on how to join. Climate Action Committee, 10:30 a.m. School Council, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Open Space Committee, 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4. Conservation Commission, 5...

provincetownindependent.org

amherstma.gov

Town Council

RECEIVED: 9/30/21 at 11:11 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Tax Classification Hearing. Public Comment. Consent Agenda. Community Safety Working Group Successor Committee Charge. Update on Proposed Zoning Bylaw Changes. Zoning Bylaw Amendment: Article 5, Accessory Uses, Sec 5.011, Supplemental Dwelling Units. Zoning Bylaw Amendment: Article 3, Use Regulations, Sec 3.323, Apartments. American Rescue Plan Act Funds – Initial Plan. Long-Term Public Ways Request: Back-In Parking Spaces at 11-19 & 23-25 North Pleasant St. Districting Advisory Board Charge. Referral of Residential Parking Regulation Changes to Lincoln Ave south of Amity St, Sunset Ave, & Kendrick Pl to Town Services and Outreach Committee. Town Manager Appointments: Board of Health, Community Preservation Act Committee, Cultural Council, Design Review Board, Energy and Climate Action Committee. Committee & Liaison Reports. Town Manager Report. Town Council Comments. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated 48 Hours in Advance.
AMHERST, MA
Times-Online

NDDoH to host live Town Hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will host a live Town Hall event Thursday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. CT to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster recommendations, availability, and long-term care planning. In the last two weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized, and the Centers...
amherstma.gov

Town Services and Outreach Committee of the Town Council

RECEIVED: 9/28/21 at 11:59 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Election of Officers. Town Manager appointments filed with the Town Clerk: Community Preservation Act Committee, Design Review Board, Cultural Council, Energy and Climate Action Committee, Board of Health. Town-wide residential parking criteria and process: Discussion and votes. Regulation of residential parking: Lincoln Ave, Sunset Ave, Kendrick Pl. Public Way Request: North Pleasant Street Upgrades from Hallock to Triangle Street: Discussion. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Approval of 8/26, 9/9, and 9/23 meeting minutes. Discussion of committee's Fall 2021 work plan. Public Comment.
AMHERST, MA
townofprospect.org

TOWN CLOSINGS

The office of the Prospect Town Hall will be closed on the following Legal State Holiday: Columbus Day on Monday, October 11th, 2021. The Recycling Center will be closed on Saturday, October 9th, 2021.
PROSPECT, CT
townofpendleton.org

Town Administration

The Administration Department has jurisdiction over matters relating to accounting, auditing, disbursement of Town funds, franchises, licensing, alternative revenue and taxation matters, capital improvements and efficiency of municipal operations. The Town Administrator works closely with the Town Council, assisting them by providing information and insight into town operations. The Town...
PENDLETON, SC
townofpendleton.org

Town Projects

During Town Council’s January 4, 2021, Town Council meeting, Council approved a Resolution adopting the West End Streetscape Master Plan into the Town’s Master Plan. With the adoption of this Plan, the Town can begin seeking funding and adopting the necessary codes to assist with making this Plan a reality. This is just the beginning and it will take many years before we see the completion of this Plan but the Town is excited to begin this endeavor.
PENDLETON, SC
abc23.com

Operation Our Town

Operation Our Town held the final leg of its 9th annual golf tournament at Park Hills Country Club Today. Over 160 high school students participated in a special tournament Yesterday resulting in 176 players turning out to help raise money for the organization. Operation Our Town started in 2006 as...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Town Tax Auction

Fairhaven tax possession auction, Tues., 9/28, noon, at Fairhaven Town Hall, 40 Center Street. Live public auction featuring 38 properties, includng a commercial building and a single familiy home, wide variety of land parcels. See zekosgroup.com for details. •••. Support local journalism, donate to the Neighb News with PayPal.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
lebomag.com

Town topics

ART ON ACADEMY The Mt. Lebanon Artists’ Market, sponsored by the Mt. Lebanon Partnership, returns to the Academy Avenue parking lot the first weekend of October, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The juried arts festival will feature 60 to 80 booths with professional quality, original art in a variety of media. Food and drink vendors on hand will be from Totopo, Southside BBQ, Revival Chili and Country Hammer Moonshine.
fairfieldct.org

Town of Fairfield News

I am sending the newsletter earlier this week because my mother passed away last Friday and I’m taking the remaining part of the week to hold services to celebrate her life. I appreciate your patience during this difficult time for me and my family. I did however want to send...
FAIRFIELD, CT
NWI.com

Griffith town complex in works

GRIFFITH — The Town Council will hire a manager to oversee construction of a new municipal complex/police station. In conjunction with that work, known as the 2021 New Town Hall/Police Station Project, the council also created an evaluation committee with the power to vote on matters concerning the $9.5 million project.
GRIFFITH, IN
happeningsmagazinepa.com

The Town of Susquehanna

Nestled between the Endless Mountains and the Susquehanna River in the town of Susquehanna is the Ira Reynolds Riverfront Park, newly opened after several years of planning by the Susquehanna Borough Council, who worked to obtain monies through several grants. The park is named for Ira Reynolds, a resident of the town who lived to the age of 108 and was involved in Boy Scouts of America throughout most of his life. The national organization presented him with a 90-year pin, making him the first person to ever receive this award.
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
uams.edu

Chancellor’s Town Hall Focus on COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations

Sept. 28, 2021 | Discussion and questions about third COVID-19 vaccine booster shots dominated the Chancellor’s Town Hall on Sept. 23 at UAMS even as decisions about them were being made at the national level. Near midnight Sept. 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved booster shots for...
suncommunitynews.com

TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on October 14th, 2021 at 6:00p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, 12883, to discuss a proposed Local Law requesting that the New York Cannabis Control Board prohibit the establishment of any retail dispensary licenses and any on-site consumption licenses in the Town of Ticonderoga. Copies of the proposed local law is available at the Town Hall during regular business hours. All members of the public and interested parties are permitted to appear and be heard.
TICONDEROGA, NY
Mackenzie Andersen

Why All Towns in Maine Need a Town Charter

Under Maine statutory law. the only power that the inhabitants of a municipality are granted pursuant to the development of the municipality is that "they shall have a voice", identified as public hearings and permission to submit comments to the municipality but the process of submission is left undefined. Public participation stops there, as you shall learn by reading on.
MAINE STATE
The Eagle-Tribune

Clown Town returns

ANDOVER — Andona’s Clown Town returns Oct. 8th and 9th with carnival rides and lots of fun for families. It’s the local nonprofit’s 65th annual fundraiser, as the organization approaches its 70th anniversary in 2022, said Jennifer Sloan, Andona’s secretary. The nonprofit, which was founded in 1952 to give back...
ANDOVER, MA
bocojo.com

Around Town

Recently there have been some not so positive news: the continuing battle between Log Providence Road residents and the City of Ashland regarding the Lakeside Park development, a dozen or so “mask mandate” protestors outside of the primary/elementary schools in which Superintendent Chris Felmlee chastised them for their interactions with the children, and social media outrage by some parents regarding a social studies high school teacher who had taught a current form of pronoun usage. That’s about as far as I’m going into those topics. They are happenings “around town”, but so are a lot of positives.
ASHLAND, MO
KHQ Right Now

3 things for tomorrow: Oct. 6

Winter is coming, and the City of Missoula is getting a jump start on finalizing its plans for emergency winter shelter. City officials will meet virtually tomorrow morning to present a final contract for expanded shelter at the Johnson Street Community Center. The additional shelter is part of an effort...
MISSOULA, MT

