Town Boosters

RECEIVED: 9/30/21 at 11:11 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Tax Classification Hearing. Public Comment. Consent Agenda. Community Safety Working Group Successor Committee Charge. Update on Proposed Zoning Bylaw Changes. Zoning Bylaw Amendment: Article 5, Accessory Uses, Sec 5.011, Supplemental Dwelling Units. Zoning Bylaw Amendment: Article 3, Use Regulations, Sec 3.323, Apartments. American Rescue Plan Act Funds – Initial Plan. Long-Term Public Ways Request: Back-In Parking Spaces at 11-19 & 23-25 North Pleasant St. Districting Advisory Board Charge. Referral of Residential Parking Regulation Changes to Lincoln Ave south of Amity St, Sunset Ave, & Kendrick Pl to Town Services and Outreach Committee. Town Manager Appointments: Board of Health, Community Preservation Act Committee, Cultural Council, Design Review Board, Energy and Climate Action Committee. Committee & Liaison Reports. Town Manager Report. Town Council Comments. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated 48 Hours in Advance.
