CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Albemarle's Debt Overview

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) rose by 33.77% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Albemarle has.

Albemarle's Debt

Based on Albemarle's balance sheet as of August 4, 2021, long-term debt is at $2.04 billion and current debt is at $623.00 thousand, amounting to $2.04 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $823.57 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.22 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Albemarle's $10.80 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.19. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Investors Look At Debt?

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQLdv_0cCnVwZN00

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Snowflake's Return on Invested Capital Overview

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q2, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) posted sales of $272.20 million. Earnings were up 2.65%, but Snowflake still reported an overall loss of $200.14 million. In Q1, Snowflake brought in $228.91 million in sales but lost $205.59 million in earnings. What Is Return On Invested Capital?. Earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Milestone Scientific's Return On Capital Employed Overview

Benzinga Pro data, Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) reported Q2 sales of $2.43 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $2.87 million, resulting in a 191.82% decrease from last quarter. Milestone Scientific collected $2.92 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $984.37 thousand loss. What Is Return On Capital...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Structured Notes May Be The Ultimate Passive Income Investment

Passive income, one of the most sought-after ways of making money, is a consistent income stream that requires little to no energy. Often thought of as when your money is making money, passive income traditionally is earned by investing in successful products, businesses and funds. While there are many different...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Capital#Net Debt#Stocks#Debt Ratio#Debt Overview#Albemarle Lrb#Alb
Benzinga

How Does Helen Of Troy's Debt Look?

Over the past three months, shares of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) increased by 2.17%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Helen Of Troy has. Helen Of Troy's Debt. According to the Helen Of Troy's most recent balance sheet as reported on July...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into AECOM's Debt

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) increased by 7.16% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt AECOM has. According to the AECOM's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 11, 2021, total debt is at $2.21 billion, with $2.15 billion in long-term debt and $55.23 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.05 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.16 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

RPM International's Debt Insights

Over the past three months, shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) fell by 11.71%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt RPM International has. RPM International's Debt. Based on RPM International's financial statement as of July 26, 2021, long-term debt is at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Onconova Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed Overview

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) brought in sales totaling $57.00 thousand during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 13.35%, resulting in a loss of $4.64 million. Onconova Therapeutics collected $56.00 thousand in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $4.10 million loss. What Is ROCE?. Return...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What Does HNI's Debt Look Like?

Shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) fell by 9.90% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt HNI has. Based on HNI's financial statement as of August 3, 2021, long-term debt is at $181.76 million and current debt is at $6.39 million, amounting to $188.15 million in total debt. Adjusted for $118.50 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $69.66 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Asbury Automotive Group's Debt

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) increased by 16.32% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Asbury Automotive Group has. Asbury Automotive Group's Debt. Based on Asbury Automotive Group's financial statement as of July 28, 2021, long-term debt...
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look Into PepsiCo's Debt

Shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) increased by 2.20% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt PepsiCo has. According to the PepsiCo's most recent balance sheet as reported on July 13, 2021, total debt is at $42.30 billion, with $38.03 billion in long-term debt and $4.26 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $5.45 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $36.85 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Everspin Technologies's Return On Capital Employed Overview

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) earned $456.00 thousand, a 260.56% increase from the preceding quarter. Everspin Technologies also posted a total of $11.85 million in sales, a 15.25% increase since Q1. Everspin Technologies collected $10.28 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $284.00 thousand loss.
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Look Into Worthington's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) fell by 10.74%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Worthington Industries has. Worthington Industries's Debt. Based on Worthington Industries's balance sheet as of July 30, 2021, long-term debt is at $710.03 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into Landec's Debt

Shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) moved lower by 6.30% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Landec has. According to the Landec's most recent financial statement as reported on July 29, 2021, total debt is at $193.90 million, with $164.90 million in long-term debt and $29.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.29 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $192.61 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Does Thor Industries's Debt Look?

Shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) moved lower by 2.46% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Thor Industries has. Thor Industries's Debt. Based on Thor Industries's financial statement as of June 8, 2021, long-term debt is at $1.72...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

ClearPoint Neuro's Return On Capital Employed Overview

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) brought in sales totaling $3.41 million during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 56.21%, resulting in a loss of $3.41 million. ClearPoint Neuro collected $4.03 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $2.18 million loss. What Is Return On...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into CoreCivic's Debt

Shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) decreased by 22.51% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt CoreCivic has. Based on CoreCivic's financial statement as of August 9, 2021, long-term debt is at $1.48 billion and current debt is at $32.00 million, amounting to $1.51 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $162.89 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.35 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into Carnival's Debt

Shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) moved lower by 18.24% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Carnival has. According to the Carnival's most recent financial statement as reported on June 28, 2021, total debt is at $30.77 billion, with $25.97 billion in long-term debt and $4.81 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $7.07 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $23.71 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into Rite Aid's Debt

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) decreased by 5.53% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Rite Aid has. Based on Rite Aid's balance sheet as of July 6, 2021, long-term debt is at $3.03 billion and current debt is at $7.26 million, amounting to $3.04 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $118.48 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $2.92 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Look Into CalAmp's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) fell by 27.13%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt CalAmp has. According to the CalAmp's most recent balance sheet as reported on June 25, 2021, total debt is at $187.71 million, with $183.92 million in long-term debt and $3.78 million in current debt. Adjusting for $96.18 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $91.52 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy