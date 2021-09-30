CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Does HNI's Debt Look Like?

Shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) fell by 9.90% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt HNI has.

HNI's Debt

Based on HNI's financial statement as of August 3, 2021, long-term debt is at $181.76 million and current debt is at $6.39 million, amounting to $188.15 million in total debt. Adjusted for $118.50 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $69.66 million.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. HNI has $1.48 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.13. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

