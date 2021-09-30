CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What Does Churchill Downs Debt Look Like?

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) fell by 1.1% on Wednesday. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Churchill Downs has.

Churchill Downs's Debt

According to the Churchill Downs's most recent financial statement as reported on July 28, 2021, total debt is at $1.97 billion, with $1.96 billion in long-term debt and $7.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $342.20 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.63 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Churchill Downs has $2.97 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.66. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Importance Of Debt

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EYRt_0cCnV2fI00

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Director Of Cim Commercial Trust Makes $600K Buy

Shaul Kuba, Director at Cim Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), made a large insider buy on October 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Kuba purchased 67,729 shares of Cim Commercial Trust at at prices ranging from $8.72 to $8.99. The total transaction amounted to $600,185.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Did Arqit Shares Quantum Jump 13% Today?

Former shareholders of quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service provider, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ), and SPAC Centricus Acquisition Corp sponsor Centricus Heritage have forged new lock-up agreements to signal their long-term support. The new lock-up agreements will restrict the transfer of the shares by the parties. It signals the shareholders' long-term commitment...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Capital#Net Debt#Debt Ratio#Chdn#The Churchill Downs
Benzinga

How Does Helen Of Troy's Debt Look?

Over the past three months, shares of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) increased by 2.17%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Helen Of Troy has. Helen Of Troy's Debt. According to the Helen Of Troy's most recent balance sheet as reported on July...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOX Carolina

What a Happy Retirement Looks Like

George Fossing and Zach Jenkins discuss what constitutes a happy retirement and what keeps some people from reaching that point. Sponsored by Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

How Does Thor Industries's Debt Look?

Shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) moved lower by 2.46% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Thor Industries has. Thor Industries's Debt. Based on Thor Industries's financial statement as of June 8, 2021, long-term debt is at $1.72...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

How Does Archer-Daniels Midland's Debt Look?

Over the past three months, shares of Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) moved lower by 0.48%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Archer-Daniels Midland has. Archer-Daniels Midland's Debt. Based on Archer-Daniels Midland's financial statement as of July 27, 2021, long-term debt is at $8.43...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

As Apple messes with attribution, what does growth marketing look like in 2021?

On the Extra Crunch stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, we convened a distinguished panel of growth experts: Jenifer Ho, vice president of marketing at Elation Health; Shoji Ueki, head of marketing and analytics at Point; and Nik Sharma, the owner of Sharma Brands, a notable DTC growth marketing consultancy and investment shop.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Which Ancillary Cannabis Stocks Were Strongest And Weakest In September?

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) a SPAC that began trading on its own earlier this year, remains well above the SPAC price, and;. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG), which continues to trade above its March $19 IPO price. Power REIT, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to Controlled Environment...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Smart Money Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA). And retail traders should know. Looking at options activity for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) we detected 73 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Amplify Energy Corp

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tracking Citigroup's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 uncommon options trades for Citigroup (NYSE:C). The overall sentiment shows 37.5% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 62.5%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,832,465 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $4,700,794.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top 5 Most Popular Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The stock market saw endless turmoil last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but 2021 has proved to be a year of recovery in which a unique situation has emerged: small-time investors grouped to put short-sellers up against the wall. Casting stock market instability aside, total hedge fund holdings have reached...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Structured Notes May Be The Ultimate Passive Income Investment

Passive income, one of the most sought-after ways of making money, is a consistent income stream that requires little to no energy. Often thought of as when your money is making money, passive income traditionally is earned by investing in successful products, businesses and funds. While there are many different...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy