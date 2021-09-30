Latin America Oncology Device Market – Innovation in clinical research and implementation of advanced technology
Due to factors such as growing prevalence of cancer in Latin America, oncology devices play a significant role in healthcare. According to the Global Cancer Observatory's 2019 study, about 53,365 new cases of cancer were reported in Chile in 2018, with about 28,443 people dying from cancer. Furthermore, according to the same source, about 6,576 people were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, making it the most common form of cancer in Chile.
