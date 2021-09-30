CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

A Look Into PepsiCo's Debt

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) increased by 2.20% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt PepsiCo has.

PepsiCo's Debt

According to the PepsiCo's most recent balance sheet as reported on July 13, 2021, total debt is at $42.30 billion, with $38.03 billion in long-term debt and $4.26 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $5.45 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $36.85 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, shareholders look at the debt ratio. Considering PepsiCo's $92.39 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.46. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUtmO_0cCnUyN200

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

PepsiCo Earnings Preview

PEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday , 2021-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PepsiCo will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.73. PepsiCo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Did Arqit Shares Quantum Jump 13% Today?

Former shareholders of quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service provider, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ), and SPAC Centricus Acquisition Corp sponsor Centricus Heritage have forged new lock-up agreements to signal their long-term support. The new lock-up agreements will restrict the transfer of the shares by the parties. It signals the shareholders' long-term commitment...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Model N Insider Sold $175K In Company Stock

Mark Anderson, Chief Services Officer at Model N (NYSE:MODN), made a large insider sell on October 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N at a price of $33.85. The total transaction amounted to $176,291.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Capital#Net Debt#Pepsico#Debt Ratio
Benzinga

Director Of Cim Commercial Trust Makes $600K Buy

Shaul Kuba, Director at Cim Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), made a large insider buy on October 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Kuba purchased 67,729 shares of Cim Commercial Trust at at prices ranging from $8.72 to $8.99. The total transaction amounted to $600,185.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tracking Citigroup's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 uncommon options trades for Citigroup (NYSE:C). The overall sentiment shows 37.5% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 62.5%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,832,465 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $4,700,794.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Coca-Cola's Big Money Option Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Coca-Cola(NYSE:KO). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

PepsiCo Raises Outlook After Beating Earnings Estimates

PepsiCo on Tuesday raised its full-year forecast after its quarterly earnings and revenue topped analysts' expectations. Shares of the company fell less than 1% in premarket trading. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. Here's what...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

PepsiCo's stock gains after profit and revenue beat expectations, full-year outlook increased

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the snack and beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while gross margins declined, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.22 billion, or $1.60 a share, from $2.29 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, core earnings per share came in at $1.79, above the FactSet consensus of $1.73. Revenue grew 11.6% to $20.19 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $19.39 billion, with growth seen in all categories. Cost of sales rose 15.2% to $9.39 billion, as gross margin declined to 53.5% from 54.9%. In North America, Frito-Lay revenue rose 6%, Quaker Foods revenue increased 2% and PepsiCo Beverages revenue grew 7%. For 2021, the company raised its growth outlook for organic revenue to 8% from 6%, and now expects "at least" 12% core EPS growth versus previous growth expectations of 12%. The stock has edged up 0.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

BofA Securities Is Out With Its Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4

BofA Securities has revealed its top ideas for the fourth quarter of 2021. They include eight great picks, along with two potential short sale ideas. The long picks make good sense for growth investors looking to take some profits and move to new positions in what could be a volatile quarter.
STOCKS
Axios

Understanding corporate America’s debt binge

U.S. companies are still binging on debt, as interest rates remain near record lows. Driving the news: With the third quarter now in the books, we can see that the dollar amount of year-to-date leveraged loans and high yield bond sales are unmatched in recent history. This debt is the type issued by companies with lower credit ratings.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

How Does Helen Of Troy's Debt Look?

Over the past three months, shares of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) increased by 2.17%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Helen Of Troy has. Helen Of Troy's Debt. According to the Helen Of Troy's most recent balance sheet as reported on July...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What Does Tsakos Energy Navigation's Debt Look Like?

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) moved higher by 40.49% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Tsakos Energy Navigation has. Tsakos Energy Navigation's Debt. According to the Tsakos Energy Navigation's most recent financial statement as reported on...
STOCKS
plasticstoday.com

PepsiCo Sets Aggressive Packaging Sustainability Goals with pep+

PepsiCo has launched an ambitious sustainability initiative called pep+, which includes goals for making the company’s packaging, products, and overall business more environmentally friendly. The pep+ initiative’s three pillars are: (1) Positive Agriculture, with a focus on regenerative practices; (2) Positive Value Chain, including net-zero emissions by 2040, becoming net...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why PepsiCo Stock Is Still a Great Long-Term Bet

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has been trailing the market recently as investors turned their attention to high-growth companies in exciting sectors like technology. But this steady consumer goods giant still has a lot to offer patient investors. In this video from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Sept. 23, Fool.com...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Eli Lilly's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) moved lower by 2.28%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Eli Lilly has. Based on Eli Lilly's financial statement as of August 3, 2021, long-term debt is at $14.74 billion and current debt is at $1.78 billion, amounting to $16.52 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $3.22 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $13.30 billion.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

RPM International's Debt Insights

Over the past three months, shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) fell by 11.71%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt RPM International has. RPM International's Debt. Based on RPM International's financial statement as of July 26, 2021, long-term debt is at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Does Constellation Brands Debt Look Like?

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) moved lower by 6.18% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Constellation Brands has. Constellation Brands's Debt. Based on Constellation Brands's financial statement as of June 30, 2021, long-term debt is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy