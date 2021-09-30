Diclofenac Patches Market 2021 Estimated to Reach a Valuation of 5.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% Over the Forecast Period of 2027, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

COVID-19 Pandemic is Expected to Have a Positive Impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the lives of individuals, as well as the operations of business in several countries. Individuals have been forced to stay indoors, and work remotely to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As a result of these measures, there has been a high consumption of entertainment content, especially in countries like Brazil, India, and the U.S., amongst others. Pay TV providers are increasingly trying to capitalize on the higher demand using specialized packages. Furthermore, pay TV providers are also venturing into the data market, and providing bundle packages that include pay TV and internet. Internet protocol TV (IPTV) is also becoming popular during the pandemic. Streaming of sports matches are also being provided through these platforms, and the market is seeing the entry of additional players. Facebook, for instance, telecasted some of the Spanish La Liga matches on Facebook TV, as the matches were held behind closed doors during majority of the 2020-2021 football season. Hence, the global pay TV market is expected to see considerable growth during the forecast years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO