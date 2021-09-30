Diclofenac Patches Market 2021 Estimated to Reach a Valuation of 5.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% Over the Forecast Period of 2027, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis – Coherent Market Insights

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diclofenac Patches Market 2021 Estimated to Reach a Valuation of 5.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% Over the Forecast Period of 2027, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiclofenac is the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that works to reduce hormones, which causes pain and inflammation within the body. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) is a widely used therapeutic class in analgesic compounds, prescribed for use to relieve pain of post extraction. The most frequently indicated NSAID is diclofenac sodium which exhibits analgesic, anti-pyretic, and anti-inflammatory activity. Transdermal patches of diclofenac are used for getting temporary relief from minor pains and aches of the joints and muscle that are directly applied to the site of pain. The transdermal patches of diclofenac were more effective, compared to diclofenac tablets, due to the once-daily application along with less systemic adverse effect frequency. Transdermal patches are developed for offering novel drug delivery system of diclofenac, with decreased prevalence of adverse systemic effects owing to lower concentrations of plasma. Diclofenac patch is developed for treating pain related to conditions including gout, migraine, sprain of joints and muscles, rheumatoid arthritis, and moderate to mild fever in certain cases.

