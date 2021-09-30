Nanostructured Drug Market New Advancement Helps to Achieve 180 Billion by Top Key Players till 2027, Covering COVID-19 impact Analysis
Nanotechnology is the emerging science field that involves the matter’s molecular and atomic level manipulation. The nanometer is equivalent to a meter’s 1 billionth part. Nanotechnology has several applications in various fields including chemical sensors, fuel cells, batteries, food, solar cells, electronics, fabric, fuels, space, cleaner water, sporting goods, and better quality of air. Among nanotechnology’s key application is within medicine, the nano-medicine varies from medical application including biological device, nanoelectronic biosensors, biological machines, and nanomaterial. Nanotechnology has provided the drug delivery option to particular target cells that employ nanoparticles. The particles are engineered for attaching with diseases cells that allows those cell’s direct treatment. Techniques of drug delivery are developed for reducing side effects related to the drugs and decreasing its consumption and cost of treatments. Nanostructured drugs possess various applications including in neurology, anti-inflammatory/immunology, cardiovascular/physiology, anti-infective, among others.www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0