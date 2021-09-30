CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

SCG America

By Vanessa Londono
New York YIMBY |
 6 days ago

Tangram House West Nears Completion in Downtown Flushing, Queens. Sales recently kicked off for Tangram House West as the mixed-use development nears completion in Downtown Flushing, Queens. Developed in a joint partnership between F&T Group and SCG America and designed by Margulies Hoelzli Architecture, Tangram yields 1.2 million square feet with retail, residential, office, and hotel components. Bound by College Point Boulevard, Prince Street, and 37th and 39th Avenues, the 13-story building at 133-27 39th Avenue has 132 residential units. Inventory mix breaks down to 105 studio and one-to-two-bedroom residences, plus 27 penthouses ranging from one- to four-bedrooms layouts.

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Real Estate
County
Queens, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Queens, NY
Business
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scg#Scg America#F T Group#College Point Boulevard#Mima#Hell S Kitchen

Comments / 0

Community Policy