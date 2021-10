I recently moved to Chestnut Hill and noticed many street trees, including one in front of my house. The tree in front of my house seemed rather uncared for, so I contacted the city arborist for an assessment. I was kindly granted a permit to have the tree cared for, and I’d like to thank our city arborist for his help. I encourage my neighbors to check on their trees, too.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO