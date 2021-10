Investigators are continuing to look into a gruesome accident on U.S. Highway 550 that involved two separate vehicles and killed four horses last week. The first accident happened around 5 a.m., when 59-year-old David Hollowwa ran into three horses on the highway near mile marker 99, near Cutler Creek. Hollowwa, of Delta, was driving a silver pickup truck to work for a contractor for Ouray Silver…