Acute Otitis Media Treatment Market To Surpass US$ 3,200.5 Million Threshold By 2025 | Technology, Segmental Analysis, Current Trends, Top Competitive and Growth Register a CAGR of 5.1%
Acute otitis media (AOM) is an ear infection in which the air-filled space behind the tympanic membrane (middle ear) is infected, causing pain and general illness symptoms such as fever, irritability, and difficulty sleeping. AOM is one of the most common ear infections in children because the eustachian tube is shorter than adults and is more susceptible to bacteria and viruses. Bacteria such as Streptococcus and Hemophilic influenza (H.flu) account for approximately 85% of AOM cases, while viruses account for only 15% of these cases.www.medgadget.com
