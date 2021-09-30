CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Child, Teenager Dead in Fast-Moving PA House Fire

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa. Sep. 29—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A child and a teenager died in a fast-moving fire that gutted a two-story house on Highland Avenue in Johnstown’s Moxham neighborhood early Wednesday. When firefighters arrived to battle the 1:30 a.m. blaze, they found three homes on fire. Six people lived...

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

3 medical helicopters called to scene of crash in Fayette County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three medical helicopters were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County on Monday afternoon, emergency dispatchers confirmed. The crash happened at Route 51 and Reservoir Road in Franklin Township. Watch Sky 4 video over the scene in the video player above. Pennsylvania...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WEAU-TV 13

One person dead after house fire in La Crosse Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a house fire on La Crosse’s east side Monday evening. The La Crosse Fire Department said that fire crews responded to a report of an active smoke detector in a residence on the 400 block of South 22nd Street that also had the smell of smoke on Monday at 7:50 p.m. When crews arrived and saw no visible flames, they entered the house to find a person dead, who was later identified as the home’s owner, Peggy Crowley.
LA CROSSE, WI
WSAZ

One dead in early morning house fire

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has died in an early morning house fire. The call came in around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday at a house on Friday Ln. in Jefferson. The fire chief told WSAZ that two people were inside when the fire started, but only one of them made it out.
JEFFERSON, WV
WBKO

Update: Victim of deadly house fire on Hampton Drive identified

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Update 4:30 p.m. Officials with the Bowling Green Fire Department have identified the victim of an early morning house fire on Hampton Drive. Betty Seitz, 80, of Bowling Green was found inside the home, officials said. Her neighbor, Miriam Cruz described Seitz as sweet and gentle.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa House#Fire Marshal#House Fire#West Hills#West End#Accident#Ems#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
WHO 13

1 dead in Marshalltown house fire

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A man is dead after fire crews were unable to rescue him from a burning Marshalltown home Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to a home in the 800 block of N. Center Street around 5:00 a.m. Sunday on a house fire. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the eaves of […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Helena house fire leaves one person dead

One person was killed following a structure fire in Helena. According to a news release, Helena fire and police responded at about 10:55 a.m. Thursday to a call of a person burned in the 1100 block of Lawley Street. It was later determined the person had been burned in a...
HELENA, AL
CBS San Francisco

1 Dead in Fatal 2-Alarm House Fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A two-alarm house fire in San Jose is under investigation Tuesday night after one resident was found dead inside, according to authorities. The San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted that fire crews responded to the residential structure fire on the 2900 block of Sherbrooke Way shortly after 8 p.m. a few blocks from the Capitol Expressway. Firefighters responded to a 2 alarm residential structure fire on the 2900 block of Sherbrooke Way reported at 8:10pm. The fire was placed under control at 8:59pm. Sadly, one resident was found deceased inside. Cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/inPyp2kJ2g — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 22, 2021 Crews were able to bring the fire under control just before 9 p.m. Unfortunately, one resident was found deceased inside the residence, authorities said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
SAN JOSE, CA
KWQC

One dead following house fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple departments responded to a fatal fire in Buffalo Friday afternoon. Officials say it happened just after 2:00 p.m. at the 800 block of 3rd Street. The Buffalo Police Department was called to a report of a fully engulfed house fire. According to a release, a...
BUFFALO, IA
Columbian

Firefighters find woman dead inside Orchards house fire

Firefighters found a woman dead inside of a house fire in the Orchards neighborhood Saturday morning. The Vancouver Fire Department responded around 2:20 a.m. to 14808 N.E. 83rd Street after a neighbor reported the house was on fire. Firefighters found flames billowing out of first floor windows, according to the...
VANCOUVER, WA
San Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area woman suspected of lighting fast-moving Fawn Fire near Redding

A Palo Alto woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sparking the Fawn Fire in Shasta County, which had grown to 5,500 acres by Thursday night and triggered mandatory evacuation orders. The fast-moving wildfire was burning about 5 miles northeast of Shasta Lake and was 5% contained Thursday afternoon. As...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
ourquadcities.com

Neighbors in Buffalo saddened by deadly house fire

UPDATE: Tuesday, Sept. 28 — The identity of the person who perished in the Buffalo fire has been identified as 63-year-old Bernard Gerischer of Buffalo, Iowa, according to the Buffalo Police Department. The investigation of the cause of the fire is still ongoing and the investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
BUFFALO, IA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

WATCH NOW: Man found dead in Cedar Falls house fire

CEDAR FALLS — A man was found dead after Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning. Fire rescue was dispatched to a residential fire at 616 W. First St. around 4:04 a.m. Dispatch had received reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the back side of the house. Fire crews arrived on scene and found smoke coming from all four sides of the residence and a fully involved kitchen on the south side of the home. Fire crews made entry and quickly extinguished the fire, according to a news release.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
firefighternation.com

Two-Alarm NJ House Fire Leaves Woman Dead

A two-alarm house fire Tuesday in Elizabeth left one woman dead, according to a city spokeswoman. The fire broke out at a home on Park Avenue, near Palisade Road, and was confined to one residence, spokeswoman Kelly Martins said. The fire was reported around 6 p.m. Emergency crews remained at...
ACCIDENTS
WHNT-TV

Crews Respond to Deadly House Fire

It was a tragic scene in the Ford City community of Colbert County, just east of Muscle Shoals Thursday morning. The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency confirming a house fire on Mount Pleasant Road.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WQAD

House fire leaves one dead, another in critical condition in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. — A rapid house fire early Monday morning left one Sterling resident dead and another in critical condition. Sterling and Rock Falls fire departments responded to a two-story house fire at about 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 on the 1400 block of Johnson Avenue, according to spokesperson David Northcutt from the Sterling Fire Department.
STERLING, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy