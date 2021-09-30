Child, Teenager Dead in Fast-Moving PA House Fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A two-alarm house fire in San Jose is under investigation Tuesday night after one resident was found dead inside, according to authorities. The San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted that fire crews responded to the residential structure fire on the 2900 block of Sherbrooke Way shortly after 8 p.m. a few blocks from the Capitol Expressway. Firefighters responded to a 2 alarm residential structure fire on the 2900 block of Sherbrooke Way reported at 8:10pm. The fire was placed under control at 8:59pm. Sadly, one resident was found deceased inside. Cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/inPyp2kJ2g — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) September 22, 2021 Crews were able to bring the fire under control just before 9 p.m. Unfortunately, one resident was found deceased inside the residence, authorities said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

