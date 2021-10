Much of this really glorious, golden September has been hot and dry; thankfully though, this week’s cooler and wetter. By Tuesday morning, the 28th, day temperatures averaged 75.2 degrees (the new normal is 70.5) and nights 47.3 (normal is 44.9). Only 1.01 inches of rain accumulated by the 28th (normal is 2.04). August was also dry and hot, with 1.78 inches of precipitation (normal is 2.70). Days…