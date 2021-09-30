LOOKING BACK

From the Ouray County Herald, Ouray County Plaindealer and the Ridgway Sun. 50 YEARS AGO September 30, 1971 - Kitchen Korner with Betty Goddard High Altitude Kitchen Tested Recipes: Hello Friends; You should step into my kitchen, the aroma is simply wonderful. Why? Because I am baking some MOLASSES COCONUT BARS. As soon as they are baked, I will sprinkle them with powdered sugar, and I will have some wonderful food for Fred’s lunch pail. Do try them. Know what, the list…