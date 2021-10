CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Bret Bielema knows the storyline ahead of this week's game against Wisconsin, his former team, but isn't spending too much time talking about it. For the first time since leaving the Badgers at the end of the 2012 season and taking the head coach job at Arkansas, Bielema will play Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It isn't that Bielema is dodging the narrative but he doesn't want it to be the main talking point after his team snapped a four-game winning streak. Bielema had more than enough success in Madison, winning three consecutive conference championships but has continued to look at his former program as a model for sustained success, particularly in the Big Ten West.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO