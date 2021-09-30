CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBA orders recall of 200,000 VW T6 multivans over door-locking mechanism

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s motor vehicle authority (KBA) has ordered a recall of about 200,000 Volkswagen T6 multivans that were built between 2019 and 2021, it said on Thursday.

The KBA said that penetrating water at temperatures below freezing point could impair the door locking mechanism, making it appear as though the doors were is locked and creating a risk that they could open unexpectedly while driving.

