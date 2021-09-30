“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: Miah And Chris Have Been Keeping Their Engagement Secret From Their Families! [VIDEO]

You know how some folks have that ex who they can’t seem to shake? That appears to be the case for a couple appearing on “Family Or Fiancé” this Saturday.

This week OWN is kicking off the second half of “Family or Fiancé” season 2, which means all-new episodes and more of the drama we love. This week we’ll meet Miah and Chris and all of their baggage — and we assure you, there’s plenty of it. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure! Check it out below:

Here’s a synopsis of the episode:

A divorced couple decides to give their marriage another chance but have kept their engagement a secret from family and friends. Once the “happy news” is revealed, their loved ones are left shocked, confused and more than a little concerned.

We’re definitely tuning in for this one. We’ve heard of scenarios like this one before but have always wondered how people manage to go through the pain of a broken marriage and divorce and then have the hope to start all over again. We’re guessing we’ll get a good idea of how it all works after watching this!

“Miah and Chris: Marry, Divorce, Repeat” airs on Saturday, October 2 at 10pm ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?