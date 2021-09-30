Ricky Maldonado

UnitedHealth Group, the largest health insurance provider in America, announced Tuesday that it will require many of its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The mandate applies to employees who work in patient care or meet with customers, providers or suppliers; they will have until Nov. 30 to be fully vaccinated, the announcement said. While employees are able to request exemptions for medical or religious reasons, UnitedHealth reserves the right to deny them.

