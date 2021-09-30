Ricky Maldonado

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRicky Maldonado joined Texas Capital Bank as Senior Vice President, serving clients in San Antonio and surrounding areas. Ricky has 15 of experience in middle market banking, providing specialized financial products and services to a wide variety of companies and industries.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Capital Bank
