Ricky Maldonado

Louisville-based TKT& Associates, a workforce strategy, staffing and workforce development firm, ranked No. 4 among fast-growing women-owned and led businesses nationally. The Women Presidents' Organization, in collaboration with JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, released the 14th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies list. The companies on this year's 50 Fastest list span a range of industries, from consumer products to STEM-related fields, a news release said. From January to December of 2020, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $4.1 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 24,000 people.
