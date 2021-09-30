CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elites Against Extinction: The Dark History of a Cultural Paranoia

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleX-Risk: How Humanity Discovered Its Own Extinction. IN 1999, a young PhD candidate in philosophy named Nick Bostrom published an article in Mind entitled “The Doomsday Argument is Alive and Kicking.” The article asked whether probabilistic attempts to predict when the last human being would be born were reasonable. (They were, it argued.) The title, however, signaled something far more significant: the end of post–Cold War optimism. Human extinction was back on the menu. In the years following the Mind article, Bostrom’s star would rise. He was instrumental in founding at Oxford the academic think tank Future of Humanity Institute, devoted to preventing human extinction. Seven years later, his work would help inspire the founding at Cambridge of a second such institute, the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk. By 2015, Bostrom had made Foreign Policy’s “Top 100 Global Thinkers” list for the second time.

Interesting Engineering

New Projections for Earth in 2500 Reveal an Alien World

There are many reports based on scientific research that talk about the long-term impacts of climate change — such as rising levels of greenhouse gases, temperatures and sea levels — by the year 2100. The Paris Agreement, for example, requires us to limit warming to under 2.0 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists discover planet orbiting three stars could be hiding an even bigger secret

Astronomers have discovered a planet 1,300 light years from Earth that is bizarrely orbiting three stars, rather than just one.The strange celestial object, GW Ori, also has a disc split in two at a strange 38-degree angle – as if the rings of Saturn were broken in the middle and tilted askew.Inside those inner rings are 30 Earth-masses of dust which could be enough to form planets.Such a discovery is an “extreme case”, Stefan Kraus, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter said, as discs around a planet are usually flat, rather than warped and misaligned. “Any planets...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

We Just Got Closer to Pinpointing a Major Moment in Earth's Evolutionary History

For the vast majority of animals on Earth, breath is synonymous with life. Yet for the first 2 billion years of our planet's existence, oxygen was in scarce supply. That doesn't mean Earth was lifeless for all that time, but that life was rarer, and vastly different from what we know today. It was only when more complex bacteria that could photosynthesize stepped onto the scene that everything began to change, triggering what scientists call a Great Oxidation Event. But when did all this happen? And how did it all shake out? A new gene-analyzing technique has provided the hints of a new...
SCIENCE
Literary Hub

On the History of Powhatan Culture and Colonization: A Reading List

When my father retired from the Royal Navy in 1955, we moved from Wallsend in northeast England to his hometown of Cambridge. Many of my classmates at the Cambridgeshire High School for Boys—where my headmaster was Olivia Newton John’s father and members of Pink Floyd were my fellow students—grew up in villages surrounding the town. Here began my love of the fenland, which I traveled by bike and on foot, investigating its history, lore, and geography. A favorite place was Wicken Fen, a surviving undrained fenland habitat, standing six feet above the surrounding drained and shrunken fens’ rich, black farmland.
POCAHONTAS
Austin Chronicle

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror

When I was a boy, growing up in the North of England, I could take you to the place where King Arthur is buried. He and the Knight of the Round Table slumber under Alderley Edge, waiting for when Albion faces its direst peril. The story is folklore. It is...
MOVIES
ScienceAlert

Scientists Trace The Mysterious Origins of Social Parasitism in Ants

Not all ants are hard workers. Some in the colony slave away only so others can avoid pulling their weight. These freeloading hangers-on are known as social parasites, and they've essentially forged an evolutionary shortcut through the comforts of cooperative communities. Instead of building a communal network themselves, social parasites merely exploit ones that already exist, either in their own species or a closely related one. Researchers have noted this ruthless life strategy among insects, fish, birds, and mammals, including humans, but among ants, it has evolved at least 60 times, including some 400 socially parasitic species. Where these moochers came from and why...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Decoding Human History With Ancient DNA From Extinct Archaic Humans

This year is the 20th anniversary of sequencing the human genome. In honor of this event, a research team led by Prof. FU Qiaomei from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reviewed the most recent progress in the field of ancient DNA (aDNA), i.e., DNA obtained from the remains of past organisms.
SCIENCE
lareviewofbooks.org

Mapping the Social in Theory and Practice

Investigative Aesthetics: Conflicts and Commons in the Politics of Truth. HALIT YOZGAT WAS murdered at the front desk of an internet café. The son of the Turkish immigrants who owned the place, 21-year-old Yozgat was one of 10 victims in a racially motivated series of killings committed by the National Socialist Underground, a neo-Nazi group, across Germany throughout the early 2000s. Perhaps more so than any other NSU-related case, Yozgat’s drew particularly close attention due to the presence of a German state intelligence officer, Andreas Temme, in the café’s back room around the time of the shooting. Under police interrogation, and later under oath, Temme claimed to have neither seen nor heard the gunshots, even suggesting that he had perhaps exited the café prior to the murder, since he did not recall passing a dead body on his way to the door.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Philanthropy
Science
The Independent

How a leading climate scientist stays hopeful about our future

Climate scientist Professor Katharine Hayhoe gives on average 100 talks to people around the world every year, according to her own calculations. At the end of her (mostly virtual) engagements, she is always asked the same question: what gives you hope?“I could be speaking to students at Cambridge or a senior citizens home, it’s always right there at the top of people’s minds,” she tells The Independent.“We’re desperate for hope. If you go to any mainstream media outlet, the headlines are depressing, scary, anxious, infuriating and enraging. Humans can’t keep that up long term.”In the face of news about stronger...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Birds Have a Mysterious 'Quantum Sense'. Scientists Have Now Seen It in Action

Seeing our world through the eyes of a migratory bird would be a rather spooky experience. Something about their visual system allows them to 'see' our planet's magnetic field, a clever trick of quantum physics and biochemistry that helps them navigate vast distances. In early 2021, scientists from the University of Tokyo announced they had, for the first time ever, directly observed a key reaction hypothesized to be behind birds' (and many other creatures') talents for sensing the direction of Earth's poles. Importantly, this is evidence of quantum physics directly affecting a biochemical reaction in a cell – something we've long hypothesized but...
WILDLIFE
Idaho State Journal

Let’s not follow the Japanese: Teaching Japanese and German dark histories

Every year in September the Latah County Human Rights Task Force celebrates Human Rights Day at the Moscow Farmers Market. This year’s topic is “Education as a Human Right.”. Education as a human right. Let us begin with the preamble of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, signed by the...
ASIA
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
talesbuzz.com

PC outrage might finally tip the scale against cancel culture

Like a sitcom in its death throws jumping the proverbial shark, the cancel-culture movement is plunging into a humiliating depth of inanity. This weekend, video emerged from a person called Frederick Joseph, a regular practitioner of “man on the street put-up jobs,” showing a confrontation with a white woman named Emma Sarley.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

