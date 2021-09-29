World Quality Report 2021-22: 8 key takeaways for your software team
For its annual World Quality Report, Capgemini and Sogeti interviewed thousands of technologists and technology leaders to learn the state of software quality practice. The World Quality Report 2021-22, sponsored by Micro Focus, is Capgemini and Sogeti's 13th such effort, giving the authors over a decade of data to show not just the state of software quality, but how trends—and the culture of quality—have been changing.techbeacon.com
Comments / 0