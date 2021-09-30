CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ossining, NY

Where Art Meets Community – Bethany Arts Community

By Gina Carey
riverjournalonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t yet visited Ossining’s Bethany Arts Community (BAC), make some space on your calendar. Since incorporating in 2015, the locally focused non-profit has launched arts programming— exhibits, classes, and performances— on its expansive campus, as well as short-term residencies for artists of almost every medium. Owner David Lyons founded BAC with the intention to make art accessible to local residents while bridging communities within Ossining and Westchester.

riverjournalonline.com

