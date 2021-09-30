Where Art Meets Community – Bethany Arts Community

If you haven’t yet visited Ossining’s Bethany Arts Community (BAC), make some space on your calendar. Since incorporating in 2015, the locally focused non-profit has launched arts programming— exhibits, classes, and performances— on its expansive campus, as well as short-term residencies for artists of almost every medium. Owner David Lyons founded BAC with the intention to make art accessible to local residents while bridging communities within Ossining and Westchester.