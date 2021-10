David Pickney, Chief Financial Officer of Texas Trust Credit Union, plans to retire this year, bringing to an end his distinguished career at the credit union. As CFO, Pickney had an integral role in the development and execution of Texas Trust’s financial strategy. During his tenure, the credit union grew from six branches to 22 and more than doubled its assets, from $673 million to $1.7 billion. He led with disciplined decision making, implementing sound financial practices that created a diversified and well-managed financial institution delivering stable earnings.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO