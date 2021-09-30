Local organist featured soloist at Indianapolis Symphonic Choir event
Kim Kenny was just 9 years old when she first sat down at an organ. Her father’s church, Calvary Community Church, needed a musician. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Aretha Franklin and Twinkie Clark, Kenny said her talents were cultivated and nurtured in the church. Now 33, Kenny received her master’s degree in music from Butler University and will be the featured soloist at the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s performance of “Sacred Masterworks: Musical Majesty of Choir & Organ” event Oct. 2.indianapolisrecorder.com
Comments / 1