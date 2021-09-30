CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Paul Hollywood Bread Painting Will Haunt You

By Lauren Cahn
 4 days ago
The name "Paul Hollywood" has become synonymous with bread, thanks to the baker of artisanal breads' tenure as a steely-eyed judge on "The Great British Baking Show" (aka "The Great British Bake Off"). Nevertheless, Paul Hollywood is not, actually, made of bread. But perhaps someone ought to break that news to Reddit user @APeaceEnthusiast. Just yesterday, the user posted a rather haunting work of visual art that they painted themselves, which, as the OP so succinctly put it, depicted "Paul Hollywood as bread" (via Reddit). Indeed, along with these words, @APeaceEnthusiast posted a painting of Paul Hollywood — as bread.

