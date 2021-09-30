The Maps of Andersonville Prison

Andersonville Prison, arguably the most horrific Confederate prison for Union soldiers, was constructed in 1864 during the US Civil War and was located a little over a hundred miles south of Atlanta, Georgia. The prison was constructed as an open-air stockade with walls made of pine logs at least fifteen feet high. During its fourteen months of operation, Andersonville Prison would see as many as 45,000 Union prisoners enter its gates. Nearly a third of them would die within the walls due to the poor sanitation, lack of food, widespread disease, and brutal conditions.