CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

The Maps of Andersonville Prison

By Meagan Snow
loc.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndersonville Prison, arguably the most horrific Confederate prison for Union soldiers, was constructed in 1864 during the US Civil War and was located a little over a hundred miles south of Atlanta, Georgia. The prison was constructed as an open-air stockade with walls made of pine logs at least fifteen feet high. During its fourteen months of operation, Andersonville Prison would see as many as 45,000 Union prisoners enter its gates. Nearly a third of them would die within the walls due to the poor sanitation, lack of food, widespread disease, and brutal conditions.

blogs.loc.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#War Crimes#Map#Us Congress#The Us Congress#The Union Army#Confederacy
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy