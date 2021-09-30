CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore's Law Could Ride EUV for 10 More Years

design-reuse.com
 6 days ago

ASML plans to introduce new extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment that will extend the longevity of Moore’s Law for at least ten years, according to executives at the world’s only supplier of the tools, which are crucial for the world’s most advanced silicon. Starting in the first half of 2023,...

www.design-reuse.com

TechSpot

ASML's next-gen EUV machine will give Moore's Law a new lease of life

In context: ASML may not be a household name like Intel, Samsung, or even TSMC. However, the Dutch company is the world's only supplier of advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) equipment that allows tech giants to pack increasing numbers of transistors onto tiny chips that power a wide variety of devices. Current generation EUV machines are already marvels of engineering that shrink the wavelength of light used to etch ever-smaller features on microchips, but ASML says it's readying a newer version that will give the semiconductor industry a new lease on life for the next decade.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

NeuroBlade Raises $83 Million in Series B Funding to Massively Accelerate Data Analytics

Radical new design of computational memory delivers up to 100x improvement in processing time. Tel Aviv, Israel -- October 6, 2021 – NeuroBlade, the next generation of data acceleration solutions, announced today that it has secured $83 million in Series B funding, bringing total invested capital to $110 million. The investment was led by Corner Ventures with contribution from Intel Capital, and supported by current investors StageOne Ventures, Grove Ventures and Marius Nacht. Additionally, technology companies including MediaTek, Pegatron, PSMC, UMC and Marubeni also provided funding during this round. The financing will be put to work as the company expands its engineering teams in Tel Aviv and builds out its sales and marketing teams globally.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

OPENEDGES and The Six Semi Announce Silicon Proven LPDDR5/4/4x PHY in Samsung Foundry 14LPP Technology Operating at 6400Mbps

Markham, Ontario – Oct 6, 2021 -- The Six Semiconductor Inc. (TSS) announces today that it has successfully brought up its Samsung Foundry 14LPP LPDDR5/4/4x PHY IP on its test chip, demonstrating performance of 6400Mbps in LPDDR5 mode. TSS is wholly owned by OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES) and teamed up with OPENEDGES to integrate their advanced PHY technology together with OPENEDGES memory subsystem IP.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

EdgeCortix Acquires Multiple Patents for Dynamic Neural Accelerator AI Processor Technology

TOKYO -- Oct. 5, 2021 -- EdgeCortix Inc. (Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Sakyasingha Dasgupta), the company that enables efficient AI processing at the edge with near cloud-level performance, today announced that it has been granted four patents on their artificial intelligence specific, runtime reconfigurable processor technology. "The four patents acquired in...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

intoPIX and Lattice to Showcase Latest FPGA-based Lossless Compression Solutions at Vision 2021

Mont-Saint-Guibert – October 5, 2021 – intoPIX today announced its participation in the VISION show 2021 – October 5-7 – in Stuttgart. This year, intoPIX will debut its new solutions for machine vision based on the low power Lattice CrossLink™-NX FPGA for embedded and machine vision applications from Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), including the new innovative JPEG XS extra small compression and the lightweight sensor compression TICO-RAW.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

Rambus Delivers CXL 2.0 Controller with Industry-leading Zero-Latency IDE

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Oct. 5, 2021 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced Compute Express Link™ (CXL) 2.0 and PCI Express® (PCIe) 5.0 controllers now available with integrated Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) modules. Delivering security at speed in CXL is critical to solving the bandwidth bottleneck in data center infrastructure. IDE monitors and protects against physical attacks on CXL and PCIe links. CXL requires extremely low latency to enable load-store memory architectures and cache-coherent links for its targeted use cases. This breakthrough controller with a zero-latency IDE, developed by the engineering team from newly-acquired PLDA, delivers state-of-the-art security and performance at full 32 GT/s speed.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Next generation intelligent wearables enabled by sureCore's ultra-low power memory

EverOn uses up to 50% less power than off-the-shelf memory. Sheffield, England 5 October, 2021 – As the market for wearable electronics and earbuds grows dramatically, architects are adding more features or ‘smarts’ to create product differentiation. The additional intelligence means that designers are required to add more embedded memory to the chip resulting in increased power demands. In the case of some designs, these power demands of the memory can account for 50% of the total device power budget. For battery powered applications with a constrained form factor, this creates huge challenges for the design team to create a viable product.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm

October 4, 2021 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, together with its development partner CEA-Leti, have demonstrated production-level parameters of Weebit’s Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) technology in a 28 nanometre (nm) process. Demonstrating production level parameters of Weebit’s ReRAM...
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

WiLAN Signs Wireless License with Motorola

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2021 - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that WiLAN has entered into a license agreement with Motorola Mobility LLC. The licensed patents relate to wireless technology. The terms and conditions of this agreement are confidential. About WiLAN.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

CEVA, Beken and VisiSonics Announce Reference Design for 3D Spatial Audio in Headsets and TWS Earbuds

Companies collaborate to bring complete 3D spatial audio hardware and software solution to consumer electronics OEMs and ODMs. ROCKVILLE, MD, September 30, 2021 – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, together Beken Corporation, a key player in wireless communication solutions, and VisiSonics, the technology leader in 3D spatial audio technologies, today announced the availability of a complete 3D audio reference design for the rapid deployment of headsets and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds supporting spatial audio for use in gaming, multimedia and conferencing.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

FortifyIQ Revolutionizes Hardware Security Analysis with Pre-silicon Security Verification

SideChannel Studio and FaultInjection Studio allow chip designers to address security vulnerabilities before manufacturing. NEWTON, MA – September 30, 2021 – There is a lot of secret data around us, some less valuable and some more valuable. The most valuable secrets, such as cryptographic keys, should be given the best possible protection – and that protection starts in hardware, rather than in software. This is where FortifyIQ, the leader in pre-silicon security verification solutions, comes in. With FortifyIQ solutions, the entire security verification cycle is performed at the pre-silicon stage, avoiding the expensive and time-consuming process of analyzing and correcting security vulnerabilities with a manufactured device, as well as potential re-spins and schedule delays.
SOFTWARE

