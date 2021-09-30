Moore's Law Could Ride EUV for 10 More Years

SideChannel Studio and FaultInjection Studio allow chip designers to address security vulnerabilities before manufacturing. NEWTON, MA – September 30, 2021 – There is a lot of secret data around us, some less valuable and some more valuable. The most valuable secrets, such as cryptographic keys, should be given the best possible protection – and that protection starts in hardware, rather than in software. This is where FortifyIQ, the leader in pre-silicon security verification solutions, comes in. With FortifyIQ solutions, the entire security verification cycle is performed at the pre-silicon stage, avoiding the expensive and time-consuming process of analyzing and correcting security vulnerabilities with a manufactured device, as well as potential re-spins and schedule delays.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO