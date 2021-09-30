Peer coaching as a burnout buffer

Fifty-six patient messages wait to be answered by telephone while two nurses work busily to assist two providers administering injections and other procedures in the pain clinic. This is an example of an average clinic day in September 2021 in a medium-sized health care institution in the Midwest. How will these calls be answered in a timely fashion so patient satisfaction is preserved? The task is impossible and repeats itself day after day in most health care institutions across our nation. We have opened the floodgates on access to providers without a way to meet the demand. Bob Wachter, chair of the University of California, San Francisco’s department of medicine, describes this 24/7 access to your provider as being like turning on “access and capabilities and information flow while mostly working with the same chassis. If you put in some incredibly souped-up engine, but your car chassis was old and fragile. You start driving 120, and the wheels fall off.”