Top Indigenous news for September includes Native American mascots, emerald ash borer infestation

Fall is my favorite time of year and I look forward to covering of all the happenings in Indian Country in the land now known as Wisconsin. It's been a busy month on the beat. The wild rice harvesting season wrapped up in northern Wisconsin. Wild rice, or manoomin, is an important part of Ojibwe culture. With school classes starting again one continuing issue is the use of Indigenous-based mascots in 27 Wisconsin school districts, despite every Indigenous nation in Wisconsin publicly opposed to such uses.