Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review: A bit of Dolby Atmos makes all the difference

It offers more immersive sound in the same compact case. In this article: Sonos, gear, soundbar, Dolby Atmos, Beam, entertainment, review. I didn't expect much from the second-generation Sonos Beam. It has the same exact speaker components as the original, a device we already loved. The main difference is that the new Beam also has more processing power to handle Dolby Atmos surround sound. I tend to want more in a sequel, especially since in this case Gen 2 costs $50 more at $450. But even though it's more of a revision, the new Beam still manages to deliver a wider, more immersive soundscape than before. It proves that having a dollop of Dolby Atmos can go a long way.