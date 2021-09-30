SPONSORED: West Park Rehab/Diagnostics Offers Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning Program

SENECA, Pa. – A Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning Program is now being offered at West Park Rehab/Diagnostics in Seneca. Some individuals who contract Covid emerge with significant fatigue and shortness of breath with even mundane activities. The cardiopulmonary reconditioning program at West Park Rehab was designed before the onset of Covid with the idea of helping individuals with endurance problems safely improve their tolerance for daily activities. But now, this program takes on a more specific purpose in helping patients that are trying to recover after Covid. This program is a therapeutic, medically monitored treatment program that is designed to help patients of any age to improve their quality of life and recover from compromised endurance that results from cardiopulmonary or illness-related de-conditioning. As always their program will be coordinated with your doctor. This program is primarily performed in their Seneca office.