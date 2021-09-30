CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Canada today, people are commemorating Orange Shirt Day. This July, the Canadian government passed legislation to create the federal statutory holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation– also known as Orange Shirt Day, as it was named before the federal holiday was established. Orange Shirt Day is so named because the grandmother of a little girl (Phyllis Webstad) bought her an orange shirt to wear for her first day of school. As soon as the girl got to the school, the teachers took her shirt and all her belongings and destroyed them. September 30 was the day children typically started school, and now people wear orange shirts on that day “in recognition of the harm the residential school system did to children’s sense of self-esteem and well-being, and as an affirmation of our commitment to ensure that everyone around us matters.” This is the day that First Nations, Métis, Inuit and other Canadians reflect on the legacy of residential schools for Indigenous peoples in Canada.

