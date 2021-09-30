CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Former Nazi camp secretary, 96, caught after skipping trial where she faces 11,000 counts of accessory to murder

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OMmLU_0cCnMzy500

A former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp skipped the start Thursday of her trial in Germany on more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. She was picked up several hours later and ordered held in custody.

The 96-year-old woman left her home near Hamburg in a taxi on Thursday morning, a few hours before proceedings were due to start at the state court in Itzehoe, court spokeswoman Frederike Milhoffer said.

The court issued an arrest warrant and delayed the reading of the indictment until the next scheduled hearing on Oct. 19 because that couldn’t be done in the defendant’s absence.

The accused woman previously had “announced that she didn’t want to come” to court, but that did not provide sufficient grounds for detaining her ahead of the trial, Milhoffer said. Given the woman’s age and condition, she had not been expected “actively to evade the trial,” Milhoffer added.

Police found the defendant and she was brought to the court on Thursday afternoon. A court statement said that she was being taken to a detention center.

Prosecutors argue that the woman was part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi’s Stutthof camp function during World War II more than 75 years ago.

The court said in a statement before the trial that the defendant allegedly “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office.”

Despite her advanced age, the German woman was to be tried in juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes. German media identified her as Irmgard Furchner.

Efraim Zuroff, the head Nazi hunter at the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s office in Jerusalem, told The Associated Press that “if she is healthy enough to flee, she is healthy enough to be incarcerated.”

Her flight, he added, “should also affect the punishment.”

The case against Furchner relies on German legal precedent established in cases over the past decade that anyone who helped Nazi death camps and concentration camps function can be prosecuted as an accessory to the murders committed there, even without evidence of participation in a specific crime.

A defense lawyer told Der Spiegel magazine that the trial would center on whether the 96-year-old had knowledge of the atrocities that happened at the camp.

“My client worked in the midst of SS men who were experienced in violence — however, does that mean she shared their state of knowledge? That is not necessarily obvious,” lawyer Wolf Molkentin said.

According to other media reports, Furchner was questioned as a witness during past Nazi trials and said at the time that the former SS commandant of Stutthof, Paul Werner Hoppe, dictated daily letters and radio messages to her.

Furchner testified she was not aware of the killings that occurred at the camp while she worked there, dpa reported.

Initially a collection point for Jews and non-Jewish Poles removed from Danzig — now the Polish city of Gdansk — Stutthof from about 1940 was used as a so-called “work education camp” where forced laborers, primarily Polish and Soviet citizens, were sent to serve sentences and often died.

From mid-1944, tens of thousands of Jews from ghettos in the Baltics and from Auschwitz filled the camp, along with thousands of Polish civilians swept up in the brutal Nazi suppression of the Warsaw uprising.

Others incarcerated there included political prisoners, accused criminals, people suspected of homosexual activity and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

More than 60,000 people were killed there by being given lethal injections of gasoline or phenol directly to their hearts, or being shot or starved. Others were forced outside in winter without clothing until they died of exposure, or were put to death in a gas chamber.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Sasha Martinez motions for reduced sentence in kidnapping, torture case

Sasha Dee Martinez, who has been sentenced for the kidnapping and torture of a woman in July 2020, has requested a judge reconsider her sentence. Martinez was sentenced by District Judge Bruce Pickett to between five and 20 years in prison in July. She pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and felony possession of a controlled substance. The first-degree kidnapping charge and a misdemeanor battery charge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Concentration Camps#Death Camps#Nazi#Ss#Stutthof#German#The Associated Press
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
Shropshire Star

Crime gang suspect shot dead by attackers dressed as lawyers in Indian courtroom

The shooting took place as Jitendra Gogi entered the courtroom in New Delhi to face murder and extortion charges. A notorious crime suspect has been shot dead after two assailants in lawyers’ outfits opened fire in a courtroom in the Indian capital, authorities said. The shooting took place as Jitendra...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Nazi War Crimes Suspect, 96, Caught After Fleeing Trial

BERLIN (Reuters) -A 96-year-old German woman was caught hours after failing to turn up for her trial on Thursday on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE
audacy.com

Nazi camp secretary skips German trial, sought on warrant

BERLIN (AP) — A former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp was being sought on an arrest warrant Thursday after skipping the planned start of her trial in Germany on charges of more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder, officials said. The 96-year-old woman left...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Judges release ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, who skipped court

BERLIN — A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp’s SS commander was released from detention on Tuesday, five days after she was taken into custody for skipping the start of her trial in northern Germany. The German woman was picked up by police on Thursday, a few hours...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Ex-Georgia DA charged in Ahmaud Arbery murder case surrenders

A former Georgia district attorney accused of trying to delay the arrests of the white men charged with killing black jogger Ahmaud Arbery turned herself in to authorities Wednesday. Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson, who was indicted last week for violating her oath of office and hindering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

2K+
Followers
544
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy