Watch Kirk Hammett Unbox Walmart’s Exclusive Metallica Funko Pop! Figure Set

By Philip Trapp
Loudwire
Loudwire
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A deluxe Funko Pop! vinyl figurine set fashioned after Metallica's likenesses from their "Black Album" period is coming exclusively to Walmart this December. Pre-orders are available now. In a video shared online this week, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett happily unboxes the product. The veteran rocker even signs one to eventually...

loudwire.com

